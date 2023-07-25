Tony Bennett’s Son Says Late Father Taught Him to ‘Dedicate Life to Quality’

Tony Bennett’s son, Danny, is looking back on the time sent with his father, the renowned jazz and pop singer who died at the age of 96 over the weekend. Danny Bennett served as his dad’s manager from 1979 to 2021, when Tony retired.

“Tony, my father, imbued the essence of the American dream,” Danny, 69, told People. “He taught us all that remarkable opportunities will reveal themselves and that anything is possible when you stick by your passion, believe in yourself and dedicate your life to quality.

“He was an artist, a humanitarian, and an inspiration to anyone who experienced his elegance and grace,” adds the musician’s son. “He and I experienced an amazing journey together as father and son, and I’m simply proud and humble to have been a small part of his legacy.”

A video tribute to singer Tony Bennett is displayed on the Fremont Street Experience attraction’s Viva Vision canopy screen on July 22 in Las Vegas. (Getty)

Danny is Tony’s first child and was born to Bennett and first wife Patricia Beach in February 1954.

Danny and Tony’s widow, Susan Benedetto shared a statement following Tony’s death, saying that “all the fans, friends and colleagues of Tony’s who celebrated his life and humanity and shared their love of him and his musical legacy.”

“From his first performances as a singing waiter in Queens to his last performances in 2021 at Radio City Music Hall, Tony delighted in performing the songs he loved and making people happy,” the statement added.

Visitors look at a statue of Tony Bennett at the Fairmont Hotel on July 21 in San Francisco. (Getty)

“And as sad as today has been for all of us we can find joy in Tony’s legacy forever.”

Danny Bennett has been credited with reviving Tony’s career after a series of financial and substance abuse issues in the 1970s.

“I don’t just handle a career, I manage a legacy,” Danny told Billboard in 2011, via People.