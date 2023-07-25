Kamala Harris Attempts To Explain The Legislative Branch (Video)

During a recent interview with Univision, Vice President Kamala Harris attempted to explain the Legislative branch of the United States Government. The Legislative branch, of course, is represented by our two houses of Congress whose duties are defined in Article 1 of the Constitution of the United States of America.

Harris could not be that succinct in her response. Our Vice President can be quoted as saying, “You have the power to decide who goes to the United States Congress and it is the United States Congress that will ultimately either do it or not do it.”

See a clip of that moment below…

Kamala Harris brilliantly describes the legislative branch:



"You have the power to decide who goes to the United States Congress and it is the United States Congress that will ultimately either do it or not do it." pic.twitter.com/kiWMoyqHbc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2023

Harris then told Univision what she thinks of American, saying, “I see America as being a place where we are gonna continue, all of us, to believe in all that is possible.” What does that even mean? See a clip of that moment below…

KAMALA HARRIS: "I see America as being a place where we are gonna continue, all of us, to believe in all that is possible" pic.twitter.com/Keb1kOlwEM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2023

Remember, the Democrats think that Kamala Harris is an ‘icon’. Despite the fact that Harris boasts the worst approval rating in Vice Presidential history, the media is surely doing their part to prop her up.

This is ridiculous!