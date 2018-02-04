Representative Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, fired back at President Donald Trump after he claimed that the controversial memo released Friday “totally vindicates” him.





“The most important fact disclosed in this otherwise shoddy memo was that FBI investigation began July 2016 with your advisor, Papadopoulos, who was secretly discussing stolen Clinton emails with the Russians,” Schiff tweeted Saturday.

Quite the opposite, Mr. President. The most important fact disclosed in this otherwise shoddy memo was that FBI investigation began July 2016 with your advisor, Papadopoulos, who was secretly discussing stolen Clinton emails with the Russians. https://t.co/2rGOE1jGg2 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 3, 2018

Earlier on Saturday, President Trump had tweeted out his own message, asserting that the memo compiled by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., vindicated him.

RELATED: James Comey makes stinging statement against “weasels and liars” and praises FBI for speaking up

“This memo totally vindicates ‘Trump’ in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on. Their was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead). This is an American disgrace!” President Trump tweeted.

This memo totally vindicates “Trump” in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on. Their was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead). This is an American disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2018

The memo, which was released Friday, alleges that Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation officials improperly used their power to obtain a surveillance warrant to monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. The memo also alleges that federal law enforcement used information from the infamous Steele Dossier to obtain their warrant.

However, the same memo reveals that the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election started after the FBI obtained information on former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos rather than from the warrant on Page.

According to The Hill, Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee are now pushing to release their own memo to counter the Republican-released memo. As Rare previously reported, the FBI, Department of Justice and Democrats are arguing that the memo released by Nunes left out pertinent information that would help put it in context.

RELATED: Top Republican says he’s still “100 percent” confident in special counsel Mueller despite controversial memo