Trump Does Hilarious Impression Of Joe Biden’s Gaffes At Recent NATO Summit (Video)

During his remarks at the 2023 Turning Point Action Conference in Southern Florida this weekend, former President Donald Trump took time to highlight the obvious cognitive decline of President Joe Biden.

Trump discussed an instance that Rare reported on last week, telling the crowd that Biden called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ‘Vladimir’. See our coverage of that moment below…

Did you see the other day, two days ago, he called, he told me he’s talking to the President of Ukraine. He said Vladimir, he meant Zelensky. “Vladimir over here!” That was one of the good days, too. Vladimir. Vladimir, I’d like to thank you for being here. Actually, he didn’t know he made a mistake, they had to tell him! Former President Trump at Turning Point Action Conference 2023

Trump then made a hilarious gesture with his hands to mock Biden for being lost at all times during his Presidency. See a clip of Trump mocking Biden below…

Trump won the 2024 Presidential straw poll at the conference, garnering over 80% of the vote. Though the conference was held in Florida, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis received less than 5% of the vote.

The second place finisher was Vivek Ramaswamy. See Turning Point leader Charlie Kirk announcing those results below…

STRAW POLL RESULTS FOR PRESIDENT:



1. Donald J. Trump



2. Vivek Ramaswamy#ACTCON2023 pic.twitter.com/rieGBjTnSK — Turning Point Action (@TPAction_) July 16, 2023