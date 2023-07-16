Former President Trump Raises $35 Million In Second Quarter Following Biden DOJ Indictment

Former President Donald Trump, who is smashing other contenders in Republican primary polls for 2024, is also sweeping up the campaign donations. After receiving almost $19 million in the first quarter of the year, campaign finance reports show Trump has managed to take in over $35 million in the second quarter.

Analysts believe that the donations to Trump’s campaigns are being largely propelled by his opponents’ use of “lawfare” – spurious legal investigations and indictments – designed to prevent the former President from regaining his seat in the Oval Office. As a result of these attacks, Americans have become more aware that these indictments are largely attempts to stop him from being president.

These attacks are not just from Democrats, but also from Republicans who have either openly attacked Trump, or stood by and allowed the many legal abuses to happen. For example, Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence admitted to Tucker Carlson during a recent Republican candidate forum that as President of the Senate he knew six states had “voting irregularities,” yet he refused to use his position to investigate these irregularities. Pence has also stated that Trump was responsible for an “attack on the Capitol” on January 6, 2021, while not commenting on the videos showing the Capitol Police opening doors for protestors and leading them around the building.

The former President was also recently indicted for having classified documents at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida, despite the fact that as a President he has full control over how classified documents are stored under the Constitution, the National Security Act, and the Presidential Records Act. The Presidential Records Act, in fact, was passed in part because presidents – who are working all the time, even away from the White House and at home – tend to have documents all over the place. For its part, the FBI at first disingenuously claimed that Trump had the launch codes for America’s nuclear arsenal at Mar-A-Lago, despite being fully aware that those launch codes are changed every day and are held in the “nuclear football” that’s strapped to a security-cleared military officer with a rank of major/lieutenant commander or above.

Americans have seen this abuse, and in fear for the future of their country, are responding by donating millions to Trump’s third run for President.