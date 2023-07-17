Los Angeles 1st-Grade Teacher Charged For Sexually Assaulting Six Students

Martin Reyes Jr., a California teacher was arrested last week after it became apparent he had sexually abused and assaulted at least six 1st-grade female students.

The heinous teacher, age 29, was reported by a family of one of the students. The family claimed at the end of May that their child had been sexually abused at the Sunrise Elementary School.

As reported by TheBlaze.com, members of the Los Angeles Unified School District spoke up saying: “In late May, the school community shared their concerns about this employee with the school. Upon receiving these concerns, we immediately contacted the Los Angeles Police Department and removed the employee off-campus pending the results of an investigation.”

While the heartbreaking investigation continued, the detectives discovered that the incident was not isolated to one student. It turns out that five other female students and their families reported similar allegations following the first family’s example. Following more searching, the detectives found that the abuse occurred when the girls had a recess time inside the class room.

The school made sure to remind everyone to share if something is wrong, as it is unclear if there are more involved. Since then, Martin the perpetrator has been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Juvenile Division, and charged. His bail is set at $1 million and remains behind bars until his fate is further decided.

Commenting on the horrible events, George Gascón, the district attorney there, said: “Our educators are entrusted with creating a safe and nurturing environment where students can learn and grow without the fear of abuse or exploitation. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that schools are places where all students can thrive, free from the threat of sexual violence. I encourage any victim of childhood sexual assault to contact our Bureau of Victim Services to receive trauma-informed care.”