UFO Whistleblower Tells Congress That Government Has ‘Non-Human’ Biologics in Possession

Their may be aliens among us, or at least may have been at one time. They seem to be dead now.

At least, that’s the take from UFO whistleblower David Grusch, who confirmed under oath that the U.S. Government has non-human bodies and unidentified flying objects in their possession.

Grusch is a former U.S. intelligence officer and made his comments while testifying to Congress.

He said that “biologics” showed that bodies discovered at UFO crash sites were “non-human” and “are currently still in the program.” He offered Congress a list of “specific, cooperative and hostile witness list of individuals” that were involved in the cover-up.

Former US intelligence official David Grusch says under oath that the US government is in possession of UFOs and non-human bodies pic.twitter.com/tYJA1rNr6Z — Latest in space (@latestinspace) July 26, 2023

“We’re going to uncover the cover-up, and I hope this is just the beginning of many more hearings and many more people coming forward about this,” said Rep. Tim Burchett, a Republican from Tennessee.

Former Navy pilot Ryan Graves also testified on the same day as Grusch, supporting Grusch’s statements.

David Grusch. (Getty)

“If everyone could see the sensor and video data I witnessed, our national conversation would change,” Graves said. “I urge us to put aside stigma and address the security and safety issue this topic represents. If UAP are foreign drones, it is an urgent national security problem. If it is something else, it is an issue for science. In either case, unidentified objects are a concern for flight safety. The American people deserve to know what is happening in our skies. It is long overdue.”

The Pentagon has not responded to Grusch’s hearing, but has brushed aside his UFO assertations in the past.

David Grusch tells Rep. Burchett the U.S. Government has known about non-human intelligence in relation to UFOs since the 1930s.



Grusch says he provided the names and locations of UFO crash retrieval programs to the Intelligence Committees and to the ICIG.#ufotwitter #ufo #uap pic.twitter.com/LEDDddEuJC — UAP James (@UAPJames) July 26, 2023