Ohio Woman Stops, Drops, And Rolls Barely Escaping Raccoon (Video)

While raccoons are everywhere and are known to be mischievous, they are not typically a threatening creature. Unless of course you do something really… stupid.

In the world of endless online entertainment and relentless urge to take pictures of every thing that crosses our path, one Ohio woman could not resist snapping shots of a raccoon in the middle of the street. As reported by Whiskeyriff, the woman was out on the streets with her alleged boyfriend at the time of the incident.

When watching the clip taken by one who can only be described as an up-and coming reporter, the scene begins with a woman, oddly clad, bent over to inspect an unsuspecting raccoon, in broad daylight. Further back in the video, the boyfriend can be seen the street too, talking to a neighbor.

The woman wearing what can only loosely be described as clothing, continued to be mesmerised by the little creature, staring blankly at it, phone in hand. Upon seeing the threatening woman bent over in curiosity, the coon began edging toward her. Wanting no part in a raccoon fight, the woman bolted away. The animal chased after, keeping close behind.

After merely ten steps, the woman tripped on a nasty bit of thin air. The fall sent her shoes flying off and her body smashing to the ground. Following the abrupt drop, she thought quickly and began to roll away into the nearest yard.

It was not until the alleged boyfriend stepped in to defend her that the raccoon gave up the chase. Towards the end of the priceless encounter, the man in the video ‘bowed up’ to the feisty creature and flexed on the coon to scare it away. The raccoon did not fear the flexing though, after facing the much more intimidating woman. The raccoon continued to ignore the mans threats and even followed him until he too walked away to escape.

