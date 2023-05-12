Utah Grief Author Fought Over $2M Mansion With Husband She Allegedly Murdered

Updates have been made in the case of 33-year-old Utah resident Kouri Richens, who allegedly poisoned her husband to death before writing a children’s book about grief. As it turns out, Kouri had been fighting with her late husband Eric Richins because he did not want to pay $2 million for a Heber City home she desperately wanted to purchase. Kouri closed on the home on March 5, 2022, the day following Eric’s death.

According to Eric’s family, he was going to tell Kouri that he was not purchasing the home and he was cutting her out of his will. Eric died of a fentanyl overdose on March 4, 2022, after Kouri allegedly purchased several pills illegally and spiked a mixed drink with them. It was also reported that she had poisoned Eric before in smaller doses with less heavy drugs.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Kouri Richens Murdered Her Husband, Then Closed on a Mansion

Reportedly, Eric’s sister visited the home the family lived in before the man’s death, and apparently “began threatening and verbally accosting Kouri.” Official court documents state, “After Kouri insisted that the sister leave, the sister asserted that Kouri did not own the Family Home and that she would ensure Kouri was kicked out of the Family Home.” This could have been another catalyst for Eric’s murder.

Two weeks after moving into the mansion, which she bought from another widow, Kouri put the house back up for sale, this time for $5 million. The home is now under contract for $3.75 million, according to realtor Mike Malmrose.

The listing for the home, which people online are calling “cursed,” reads, “Create your paradise, complete with a butler’s pantry, swimming pool, therapy pool, exercise room, golf simulator, full-size, indoor volleyball court, climbing rock wall, two commons rooms, two kitchens, and even a room dedicated for virtual reality experiences! The 8 bedrooms, with adjoining bathrooms, can sleep up to 60 people for those business retreats or family reunions. What’s more, this property also includes an ADDITIONAL 3,600 square foot, three bedroom/three bathroom caretaker’s home.”

Kouri, who published a picture book on grief called Are You With Me? months before she was arrested for her husband’s murder, is facing several serious charges including first-degree aggravated murder and multiple counts of second-degree possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Kouri will appear in court on May 19.

READ MORE: Widow Who Wrote Grief Book After Husbands Death Charged With Murder