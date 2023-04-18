Husband Commits Murder-Suicide, Leaving Oklahoma Mom of Two Young Children Dead

Tragic news coming out of Oklahoma concerns a loving mother of two being shot to death by her husband in a horrific murder-suicide. On April 8, 30-year-old Ashley Pfannestiel was killed by her husband, Konrad Pfannestiel, in the town of Blanchard.

After police arrived on the scene, Konrad Pfannestiel shot a police officer several times before turning the gun on himself. The officer who was shot was injured but is in stable condition.

Horrific Murder-Suicide Leaves Children as Orphans

The couple’s young children, Fallon, 2, and Karson, 5, are now left without parents. It is not clear who will receive custody of the kids. The family of the slain mother set up a GoFundMe page to pay for the children’s expenses and funeral costs. The description of the GoFundMe page partially reads, “Ashley had two babies, Fallon and Karson, that was her life. Ashley would constantly show off pictures of her kids to family, friends and anyone that would listen. She was a great mother, with a big heart that did not deserve what happened to her and now those babies will never know how much Ashely loved them.”

Pfannestiel’s family and community are left with a hole in their hearts without her. The woman’s sister, Kristy McKinney, informed KFOR that it hurts even more that this despicable action was carried out by Ashley’s husband, who the family had respect for. McKinney said, “This is a person who we respected in our family — who we really liked — that we trusted with our sister and her kids. We all celebrated when they got married. We supported [him] as a person in our family, and we loved him like he was ours.” Reportedly, Konrad’s behavior was getting increasingly alarming and Ashley requested a restraining order, but to no avail.

The family’s lawyer, Kim Rennie, released a statement on social media on the matter, writing, “I couldn’t be more proud of this family for sticking together to ensure the children of this senseless tragedy are taken care of. RIP Ashley Pfannenstiel, your babies are well loved and safe.”