Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Looks Just Like Her Momma!

Apple of her eye! Gwyneth Paltrow is thrilled to have her daughter, Apple Martin, back at home after her first year of college.

The Shakespeare in Love actress celebrated her reunion with her 18-year old on her Instagram story, where she shared a sweet mother-daughter selfie. The adorable photo shows Paltrow and Apple snuggling up in a cozy restaurant booth.

“Wellness = Happiness = someone coming home from college!” wrote the mom-of-two above the picture.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Her Daughter, Reunited

Paltrow also celebrated #WellnessWednesday that day by sharing some snapshots from her self-care day, according to the Daily Mail. The star relaxed in her sauna, received an at-home IV treatment, and chugged a glass of green juice.

The Iron Man actress opened up to People last October about how hard it was when her daughter first left home to pursue higher education.

“I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears,” Paltrow recalled. She hasn’t revealed any details about where or what her daughter is studying.

Apple was spotted at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year looking stylish and sophisticated in a Chanel ensemble. According to People, the late designer and Chanel’s creative director Karl Lagerfeld met the celeb when she was only 4 years old. At the time, he predicted that she would be “a Chanel girl.”

Gwyneth Paltrow shares her daughter, Apple, and her 17-year-old son, Moses, with her ex-husband. Coldplay’s Chris Martin was married to Paltrow from 2003 -2016.

The Goop founder credits Martin with Apple’s unusual name.

“Basically it was because, when we were first pregnant, her daddy said one day, if it’s a girl I think her name should be Apple, and it just sounded so sweet and it conjures such a lovely picture for me, you know apples are so sweet and they’re wholesome and it’s biblical and I just thought it sounded so lovely,” Paltrow explained.

She continued, “Then she was born and it became an international outrage which I found surprising because there are people named Rose or Lily or Ivy or June or lots of pretty nouns.”