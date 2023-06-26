Video Shows Man Sucker-Punch Unsuspecting Woman in NYC Subway Station

Authorities are searching for a man who punched a woman, knocking her down, in a New York subway station. The unprovoked and senseless act was caught on video, as relayed by TMZ.

The gutless suspect seemed to be involved in something, or talking to someone as he turned and walked toward the unsuspecting woman, who was looking down and seemingly texting as she walked.

Then, the man reached out with his left arm and punched her in the face, for no known reason. He then began to walk briskly and then started running. Why would somebody do this? Why commit such a senseless act of violence against a completely random person?

See a video of the senseless attack below…

The victim sat up, surely stunned, before covering her face. Another female raced out of the subway to comfort the victim, the video revealed.

Other stepped out the subway with looks of concern.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie with black sweat pants. The hoodie had a large unidentifiable logo on both the front back.

Police are believed to have several leads courtesy of eyewitnesses. Is America deteriorating? Why are these attacks seeming to increase in frequency?

It would appear that Democrat cities in which policymakers have quite literally handcuffed the police, continuously giving violent criminals sweetheart deals to get out of jail, that crime only continues.