Heroic Houston Pastor Defends Elderly Neighbors From Thief

A couple weeks ago in Houston, Pastor Heath Haynes rushed to the aid of his new neighbors as a thief barged into their house.

Videos by Rare

Pastor Heath and his family had just moved into the neighborhood, while they wait for renovations to be completed on their current home according to the New York Post. It seems now that this was more than just a stroke of luck for Sharon and Earl Koehn.

In broad daylight on June 15th, a 54 year old man turned to ravaging the elderly couple’s home, breaking in and causing havoc. After knocking Sharon backwards and chunking Earl onto the ground the suspect then searched Earl’s pockets.

Houston Pastor Defends Elderly Neighbors From Thief

At this point the couple began crying out for help and pastor Heath heard the commotion. Looking out the window he was stunned to find the scene that was unfolding. Without hesitation Heath ran out his door over to the neighbors to confront the attacker.

The suspect now confirmed as Shane Jennings was about to make his way off with keys and the wallet from Earl’s pocket when the pastor grabbed him and said: “What do you think you’re doing, man?” He questioned him more: “You’re beating that man up? Hey, put it down! Put it down! Put it down!”

The confrontation did not stop the man from getting away but the pastor did scare him away from the elderly victims. Shane drove off in the Koehn couple’s truck barreling through fences and eventually leading police on a wild chase. Since then Shane has been arrested and sentenced for six charges.

As the Koehns reflected on the incident, they believed that if Heath had not intervened they may not be here today. Heath simply said following the event: “Jesus says to love your neighbor, and we take that literally.”