You Can Trade Your Old Car Seat at Walmart for a $30 Gift Card

Good news parents, it looks like September will be your lucky month. For National Baby Safety Month, Walmart is giving parents an exciting incentive to turn in or trade-in old car seats! The store has kicked off its first car seat recycling event at nearly 4,000 stores. Over the next two weeks, until September 30th, customers who trade in a used car seat will get a $30 gift card that can be used on any item in the store or online.

Walmart Baby vice president, Melody Richards, released a statement saying that the safety of children is a top priority for the retailer’s baby department. She noted, “We wanted to use our size and scale to create an event that offered unprecedented access to trade in an outgrown car seat for a gift card – perfect for using on your baby’s next car seat.”

Happy Child Passenger Safety Week! We will be hosting a FREE car seat checkpoint on Saturday, Sept 21 from 3-6 PM (Walmart at 3590 W South Jordan Pkwy and passing out FREE child seats (while supplies last)! Hope to see you there!!! https://t.co/KmNAWQ8OWh pic.twitter.com/AuUpACgtwU — South Jordan Public Safety (@SoJoPoliceFire) September 16, 2019

Terra Cycle, a waste management company, will review all seats turned in and keep their components from winding up in landfills. CEO and founder Tom Szaky, says the company’s collaboration with Walmart will “divert the plastic equivalent of approximately 35 million water bottles from landfills.”

Standing on the other corner of the rink, Target just ended their own car seat trade-in event, recycling half a million car seats and more than 11.9 million pounds of material in the program’s three years. So, do you have an old car seat lying around and want an extra $30? Here is what to do.