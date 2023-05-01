Woman Accused of Having ‘Loud, Full Body’ Orgasm During LA Orchestra Concert

A concertgoer at the LA Philharmonic’s performance of Tchaikovsky’s 5th Symphony had an inappropriately good time when she reportedly had an audible orgasm during the concert. Many other concertgoers heard the woman’s “loud and full body orgasm,” which was even shared on Twitter.

Molly Grant, who was sitting near the unnamed woman at Walt Disney Concert Hall, opened up to the Los Angeles Times about the bizarre occurrence, saying, “Everyone kind of turned to see what was happening. I saw the girl after it had happened, and I assume that she … had an orgasm because she was heavily breathing, and her partner was smiling and looking at her — like in an effort to not shame her. It was quite beautiful.”

During Tchaikorskys 5th symphony at the LA Philharmonic last night, apparently, a woman had a full-body orgasm just from the music. It was recorded. pic.twitter.com/uLJIGvJ3yQ — Macrodosing (@MacrodosingPod) May 1, 2023

In the audio that was shared on Twitter, the woman’s loud groan can be heard at the 4-second mark of the 7-second clip. Magnus Fiennes, brother of actor Ralph Fiennes, was in attendance at the concert and tweeted about what he heard. Fiennes wrote, “Went to see @LAPhil play @Thomasades and Tchaikovsky 5 last night. A woman in the audience had loud and full body orgasm during the 5th’s second movement… Band politely carried on. Props to LAPhil (and Pytor Ilyich) for bringing it on….”

One Twitter user questioned Fiennes’ account of the incident, commenting that the woman could have been actually having a medical emergency. However, Fiennes commented back, saying, “Was in close proximity and had no less than 8 other friends coincidentally attending- all had reached a similar conclusion. She remained for the rest of the show, her demeanor was in evidence. My corroborated take is merely an observation. Respect maintained.”

Several other prominent people turned to Twitter to reveal that reliable sources informed them that the incident did indeed occur. Sharon Su, a classical pianist, tweeted, “I checked with someone who works at the LA Phil and they confirmed: 1) this happened 2) the orchestra did not stop playing 3) it was during Tchaikovsky’s 5th,” while Journalist Jocelyn Silver wrote, “friends who went to the LA philharmonic last night are reporting that in the middle of the show some lady had a SCREAMING orgasm, to the point where the whole orchestra stopped playing. some people really know how to live…”