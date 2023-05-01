Sophie Turner Says Posting A Video Of Her Daughter Was An ‘Honest Mistake’ 

On Monday morning, the actress, 27, made the mistake of posting a video of her and Joe Jonas’ two-year-old daughter, Willa to her Instagram story. However, the post was quickly removed as both parents are big advocates of keeping their daughters out of the public eye.

Private Lives

Turner later shared a quick note to her Instagram story about the incident.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“Earlier today I made an honest mistake accidentally posting a video of our daughter on instagram stories,” the post began. “We have always advocated for our kids’ rights to privacy so sharing this publicly is something that is against anything I stand for.”

“Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private. If I ever were to post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake. I would greatly appreciate if anyone who has reposted on any of other platform, please delete the video,” Turner added.

In 2020, they welcomed their first daughter, Willa. Then, two years later, in 2022, their second daughter came along. They are very careful to keep their daughters out of the public eye and have chosen not to share photos of either one of them on their social media pages or with any media outlets.

The actress did an interview with Elle UK in May of last year talking about dealing with the lack of privacy that comes with fame and how her and husband Joe Jonas do what they can to make the day-to-day as normal as possible.

Normalcy

Stephane Feugere for WWD

I’m very protective of the life we’ve built,” she shared. “Every time Joe and I do a red carpet together, we make sure it’s for the right reason and makes sense for our careers. You never want to market yourself as a celebrity couple. It’s not that cool.”

“And my daughter never asked for any of this,” she continued. “I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments. It’s not something I want her to deal with unless she says, ‘This is what I want to do.’ We’re quite strict about that.”

“We’ll encourage her to do whatever she wants but I don’t think we would professionally let her do anything until she’s 18. I also feel quite strongly about my daughter not becoming a nepotism child.”