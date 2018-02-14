Senator John McCain wished his wife Cindy a Happy Valentine’s Day on Twitter and some people online are getting a little choked up at the message.





In the tweet, a grinning McCain wears a crooked University of Arizona hat and hugs Cindy as a grill roasts behind them.

John and Cindy McCain met at a Hawaii cocktail party in 1979 while he was still married to his first wife. But the then 43-year-old McCain fell in love with 25-year-old Cindy and spent a few hectic months hurrying between Washington and Arizona while divorcing his first wife. They married in 1980 and three years later, McCain joined the House of Representatives.

Though they’re not overly affectionate in public, friends of the family say that the McCains share an undeniable bond. One source told PEOPLE about Cindy combing her husband’s hair since he’s unable to move his hands above his shoulders after suffering a series of injuries while a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

Only a year after he joined congress, John and Cindy had their first child, Meghan. She has since gone on to continue her father’s conservative message as a co-host on “The View.”

The McCain family has had a tough few months, as John has been diagnosed with brain cancer. The 81-year-old senator was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a particularly deadly disease that killed Senator Ed Kennedy in 2009. He’s been in and out of Walter Reed Medical Center while remaining an active member of the senate.

But through it all, Cindy has been her husband’s biggest cheerleader, writing on Valentine’s Day, “These 37 years have been a wild ride and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”