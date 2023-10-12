American Music Icon Dies Age 84

Rudolph Isley, founder of the popular sixties group The Isley Brothers, passed away age 84.

As reported by Parade, Rudolph Isley’s attorney, Brian Caplan, confirmed Isley’s passing on the morning of Monday, October 11th. The exact cause of Isley’s death has not yet been confirmed, however it is believed he passed due to a heart attack.

Brian the attorney shared that: “He [Isley] died at his home, with his devoted wife Elaine by his side. They had been married for 68 years. Rudolph was a deeply religious man who loved Jesus.”

Rudolph was born in 1939, in Cincinnati, Ohio. In just 15 years, Rudolph began what would become a world renowned band called “The Isley Brothers.” Three of his siblings, Kelly, Vernon, and Ronald, all took part in the upstart band. Unfortunately, Vernon died as a teenager in 1955 shortly after the band got started.

According to reports, singer #RudolphIsley of the legendary group “The Isley Brothers,” has passed away at the age of 84. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fz5RSjN3Oo — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) October 12, 2023

The brothers stuck together though, and by 1959, The Isley Brothers had produced their first song to reach the Billboard Hot 100. They titled the hit, “Shout.” They were certainly not stopping there.

In 1962, the brothers produced a cover for the song “Twist and Shout,” which initially gained the song substantial traction. The Beatles then performed a cover of “Twist and Shout” a year later, launching the song into even more success.

In 1970, the brothers won a Grammy with a fan favorite “It’s Your Thing.” The group was eventually introduced into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame.

Following all of this success, Rudolph chose to change directions in life and pursue Christian ministry in the 1980’s. Rudolph was loved by many and will be remembered for his impact on music and the lives he touched during his time in ministry.

