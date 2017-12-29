If you stepped outside your home yesterday, you may have noticed that it’s a tad bit chilly outside. Midway Airport noticed too.

According to WGN, 90 flights from Southwest Airlines were canceled yesterday not due to the snow but to the freezing temperatures. While some passengers were notified via email the previous night, some didn’t get the memo.

The scheduled number of flights throughout the day was 251.

“Weather conditions at Chicago Midway are slowing our operation as ground crews work to deice aircraft in the extreme cold,” said Dan Landson, a spokesman for Southwest.

“All customers who are holding reservations involving travel to/from/through Chicago today through Friday may change their own plans within our customer accommodation policy, detailed at Southwest.com,” he added.

Considering the dangerously low temperatures Chicago will continue to experience over the next few days, anyone travelling is advised to check their flight status ahead of time. You can check out the delay times on the Chicago Department of Aviation’s website.

Here’s a quick overview of what to expect:

FRIDAY: As skies turn partly sunny, snow will stop before the day starts but the snow showers will continue to blast Michigan and northwest Indiana. Expect brisk northwest winds.

As skies turn partly sunny, snow will stop before the day starts but the snow showers will continue to blast Michigan and northwest Indiana. Expect brisk northwest winds. SATURDAY: With partly sunny skies, the cold continues with scattered snow showers on the other side of the lake.

With partly sunny skies, the cold continues with scattered snow showers on the other side of the lake. SUNDAY: On New Year’s Eve, it will be partly sunny and still cold with north winds trending northeast, bringing the threat of lake-effect snow to this side of the lake.

Only two flights were canceled at O’Hare as of this writing. And of course, some people are more optimistic when their flight gets canceled.