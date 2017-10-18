Rahm is proposing to tax Lyft and Uber today in 2018 budget
Josh Edelson/AP Images for Lyft
Mayor Rahm Emanuel will release his 2018 budget plan in an address later today.

The mayor is calling for a 15-cent increase in the fee for Lyft and Uber rides to finance CTA train and bus upgrades.

The tax will increase by a $1.10 a month is expected to give $30 million to the city. A $53 million city property tax increase is already scheduled to hit homeowners next years.

The budget calls for more officers and investments in youth programs.


The mayor is also planning for an increase in the amusement taxes to 9 percent from 5 percent for venues with more than 1500 seats.

Smaller sized venues now paying the 5 percent tax, wouldn’t have to pay any more.

