Westbound Beltway 8 North at Aldine Westfield Road became a buckled a mess earlier this morning, after authorities reported a multi-vehicle wreck.

While it is unclear what caused the crash or if there are any injuries at this time, Houston Transtar confirmed the incident involved at least five cars.

Police reportedly responded to the scene at 8:00 a.m., which left commuters backed up to Wilson Road.

Cameras on the roadway showed traffic at a standstill.

This is a developing story.