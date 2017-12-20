Police say they discovered Carolina Flores’ body around midday Tuesday at an apartment in the Greenspoint area.

Investigators say she suffered multiple stab wounds, and, perhaps just as disturbing, her 6-week-old baby girl Shanally is said to be missing from the unit at Magnolia Cove Apartments, located in the 100 block of Goodson Drive in north Houston.

Police say they issued an Amber Alert at approximately 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Initially, they said they thought the baby could be with a person of interest in Flores’ death – the baby’s father Thomas Bernardez.

However, after catching up with him in San Antonio, the baby is still not reported found.

UPDATE: The baby’s father was just located in San Antonio and stated he was not involved in the murder at 185 Goodson. The baby girl, 6 weeks old (not 11 mos) has not been found yet. Please call @CrimeStopHOU with any info on her whereabouts. #hounews https://t.co/UbaSRy9W63 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 20, 2017

Flores, a native of Honduras, is reportedly also the mother of two other children, ages 7 and 17, and neighbors said she took care of a teenage niece and nephew, too.

She allegedly moved to the United States five years ago, and friends and family are reportedly mourning her death.

“She was very kind, lovable,” Jenny Lopez, a cousin, said in an interview with Click2Houston.com. “She was just a person that she was the light in the room. Oh, Carolina, and for this to happen is just – I just wish it didn’t happen.”

This is a developing story.

At today's news briefing, Chief @ArtAcevedo released these photos of missing 6-week-old Shamali Flores & her deceased mom, Ms. Carolina Miranda Flores, 33. Please call @CrimeStopHOU if you have any information in this active Amber Alert case. All tips remain anonymous. #hounews pic.twitter.com/XOmD3vqllA — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 20, 2017

If you would like to report information about this incident, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.