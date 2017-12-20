Police say they discovered Carolina Flores’ body around midday Tuesday at an apartment in the Greenspoint area.
Investigators say she suffered multiple stab wounds, and, perhaps just as disturbing, her 6-week-old baby girl Shanally is said to be missing from the unit at Magnolia Cove Apartments, located in the 100 block of Goodson Drive in north Houston.
Police say they issued an Amber Alert at approximately 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
Initially, they said they thought the baby could be with a person of interest in Flores’ death – the baby’s father Thomas Bernardez.
However, after catching up with him in San Antonio, the baby is still not reported found.
Flores, a native of Honduras, is reportedly also the mother of two other children, ages 7 and 17, and neighbors said she took care of a teenage niece and nephew, too.
She allegedly moved to the United States five years ago, and friends and family are reportedly mourning her death.
“She was very kind, lovable,” Jenny Lopez, a cousin, said in an interview with Click2Houston.com. “She was just a person that she was the light in the room. Oh, Carolina, and for this to happen is just – I just wish it didn’t happen.”
This is a developing story.
If you would like to report information about this incident, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.