Menu
Flood evacuees Read this Next

Months later, Houstonians wonder what their city leaders, developers learned from the destruction
Advertisement

Authorities say a male driver died after crashing into several cars stopped at a red light in north Harris County overnight.

RELATED: Houston went 30 seconds crash-free yesterday, but this spectacular big rig wreck brought everyone to a standstill


The accident reportedly occurred at the intersection of North Gessner and Beltway 8 at around 1:45 a.m. this morning when a Buick LaSabre failed to stop and pushed one car into another at the light.

Investigators said the male driver of the Buick hit a Chevy Colorado, which then hit a Toyota Camry, going on to further hit a Toyota Sienna.

RELATED: Wrecking ball demolishes Houston history — famous River Oaks mansion is no more

Reports show officials needed to extricate the Buick driver from his car.

He reportedly later died at the hospital.

Other drivers sustained injuries but fared in stable condition after the incident, according to investigators.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Toast to the holiday season with these sweet and festive Christmosas

Toast to the holiday season with these sweet and festive Christmosas

Mark Hamill tweets very strong words to people thinking about spoiling “The Last Jedi”

Mark Hamill tweets very strong words to people thinking about spoiling “The Last Jedi”

A Florida police officer used a taser on a middle school girl during an altercation

A Florida police officer used a taser on a middle school girl during an altercation

My husband and I learned a painful lesson about holiday travel with kids — don’t do what we did

My husband and I learned a painful lesson about holiday travel with kids — don’t do what we did

Omarosa goes to war with Robin Roberts after being called out on live TV

Omarosa goes to war with Robin Roberts after being called out on live TV

Months later, Houstonians wonder what their city leaders, developers learned from the destruction
Rare Houston

Months later, Houstonians wonder what their city leaders, developers learned from the destruction

,
A two-alarm fire burned up more than a local business earlier this week
Rare Houston

A two-alarm fire burned up more than a local business earlier this week

,
Texas universities are some of the most well endowed, but a new report questions if the funds really benefit students
Rare Houston

Texas universities are some of the most well endowed, but a new report questions if the funds really benefit students

,
How the wealthiest person in Texas and the richest woman in the US spends her money
Rare Houston

How the wealthiest person in Texas and the richest woman in the US spends her money

,
Advertisement