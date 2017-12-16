Authorities say a male driver died after crashing into several cars stopped at a red light in north Harris County overnight.

The accident reportedly occurred at the intersection of North Gessner and Beltway 8 at around 1:45 a.m. this morning when a Buick LaSabre failed to stop and pushed one car into another at the light.

Investigators said the male driver of the Buick hit a Chevy Colorado, which then hit a Toyota Camry, going on to further hit a Toyota Sienna.

Reports show officials needed to extricate the Buick driver from his car.

He reportedly later died at the hospital.

Other drivers sustained injuries but fared in stable condition after the incident, according to investigators.