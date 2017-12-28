Four rooms were damaged and guests were displaced after an overnight fire consumed parts of a northwest Houston motel.

RELATED: Man’s haunted footage from South Texas motel goes viral





The incident happened at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday at the Garden Suites motel off SH-249 and Old Bammel N Houston Road when police believe a couple in a first-floor room fought and a fire erupted.

According to the fire chief, guests at the property heard a man and a woman arguing and screaming in that room around 3 a.m.

While the woman later left the hotel, the man was found on the ground outside. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RELATED: Here’s the latest on the Texas teen rescued from human trafficking on Thanksgiving