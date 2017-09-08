A pair of businessmen are providing sleep-soft shelter and free haircare products to Houston’s Harvey survivors

Two great Texans are showing the city they love just how much Houston means to them.

“Mattress Mack” Jim McIngvale and Farouk Shami, who founded the Chi hair products company, have teamed up to make Houston even stronger by providing more relief for Harvey survivors.

Throughout the Harvey recovery efforts, Mattress Mack has provided relief to most of Houston. He opened his Gallery Furniture stores as a shelter and has donated money and supplies to help storm survivors recover from the damage brought by Harvey.





Shami has added free hair products to the supplies available at Gallery Furniture, and he’s also able to arrange shipments to other shelters or distribution centers so more people can receive donated Chi and Biosilk hair care products.

Truckloads of the hair products are currently rolling into Gallery Furniture.

Gallery Furniture’s location on 6006 North Freeway in Houston is open from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. so residents can get free meals, free cleaning supplies, and now free Chi hair products.

If you’d like to donate to fellow Texans who have been impacted by the storm, Gallery Furniture is also accepting water and cleaning supplies to be distributed to storm survivors.

