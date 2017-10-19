A Texas couple is honoring the UT student slain in the campus stabbing last spring in a big way

Four students were stabbed last spring at the University of Texas – Harrison Brown being one of them.

Three of the students faced injuries, but Brown, a freshman from Graham, Tex., died as a result of the incident.

Now friends of the Brown family are honoring his legacy through new life.

Travis and Tiffany Armstrong, of Wichita Falls, welcomed a baby last month.

Their new son’s name? Harrison.





In an interview with KXAN, Tiffany said she discussed the decision with Brown’s mother, Lori Brown:

“I told her, I said, ‘Lori, I wanted to ask you a question and we think so highly of your Harrison, and we want to see if we can borrow that name and bring honor to his legacy.’”

The Browns, who suffered another tragedy earlier this year when Harrison Brown’s father succumbed to ALS, said they were touched by the gesture

Perhaps even more fitting is how the two Harrisons share a birthday, the older of which would have been 20 this year.

The university is set to host a gathering Nov. 10 to honor Harrison Brown, but a trial date for his accused killer remains pending.

May he and his father Rest in Peace.