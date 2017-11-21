Last week, police said they arrested three people in connection with the 2016 death of a special-needs Montgomery County child.

Authorities charged Tommieretta Gunner, 43, and Marreissa Jones, 28, the child’s caretakers, with a first-degree felony injury to a child, and the 14-year-old girl’s father Anthony Maurice Jackson, 42, is facing a third-degree felony injury to a child charge.

The trio is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail after being arrested Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Surveillance video captures the details the troubling crime, in which the three can be seen allegedly drugging the girl repeatedly with blood-pressure medication over a three-week period at a home in the 29500 block of Raestone Street, in the Fox Run subdivision off Rayford Road last fall.

Already taking daily doses of antipsychotic medication and sedatives to treat various medical issues before her death, court documents show doctors did not prescribe the blood pressure medication in her system at the time of her death.

Gunner and Jones reportedly face up to life in prison if convicted, while Jackson is facing up to 20 years in prison.

Jackson’s third-degree charge normally carries a maximum 10-year sentence, but, with three prior felony convictions in Harris and Montgomery counties dating back to 1995, his fate is uncertain at this time.

This is a developing story.