After connecting on Craigslist, a Dallas-area LGBTQ-friendly church worker was found suffocated to death in his own home

Robert Lee Covington, 54, was found dead in his home on Friday.

Upon further examination of the body, the cause of death was determined to be suffocation.

Covington worked as an executive assistant to the pastor at Cathedral of Hope church, host to one of the nation’s largest LGBT congregations, for several years.

Examiners found Covington died after duct tape was placed over his nose and mouth, stopping his breathing.





Yevin Rushing, 22, was arrested and is being charged with capital murder in connection with the case after neighbors noticed him acting suspiciously and reported him to the police.

According to reports, Rushing was seen walking around Covington’s house, driving a U-Haul truck in the area.

Several things belonging to Covington were found in Rushing’s possession by the police after neighbors noticed them missing and made the connection with Rushing’s U-Haul.

Rushing allegedly met the victim through Craigslist.

A memorial service was held for Covington on Sunday at Cathedral of Hope, where people who knew him honored his memory.

