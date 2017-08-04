After going unclaimed, the Coast Guard said it won’t be towing a floundered mermaid shed to shore, and…wait, what?

Mermaids are supposed to live in the sea.

But what about mermaid sheds?

That’s been the question for authorities this week, when a Coast Guard vessel found a derelict mermaid shack adrift in the Gulf of Mexico, which reportedly floated from Florida to the coast of Louisiana following a tropical storm.

The shed, featuring a painting of a mermaid, a sea turtle and an octopus, bears a blue door and a sign with the word “shed” affixed.





With no one claiming the floater, authorities say they won’t try to tow it to shore.