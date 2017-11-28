CNN’s Anderson Cooper is famous for his work interviewing world leaders.

Bravo TV mastermind and housewife wrangler Andy Cohen is known for his work referring pop culture’s hottest cat fights.





So what happens when these two faces of cable TV share a stage?

Fans who attend their show in Sugar Land this weekend can “Watch What Happens Live” for themselves:

The two hosts will take turns interviewing each other at “AC2: Deep Talk and Shallow Tales,” an unscripted show promising to be entertaining, insightful and possibly a bit ridiculous, according to the event’s website.

While the two friends could potentially share some personal details with the audience, one subject for Cooper is reportedly sure to be off-limits: his family.

Cooper is known to be a descendant of Cornelius Vanderbilt, the 19th-century railroad tycoon, and Cooper’s mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, is known for her work as a top fashion designer in the 1960s and 1970s.

RELATED: Anderson Cooper and Sebastian Gorka went in on an insult war that continued even after their interview

However, Cooper said he does not stand to inherit a dime from his $200 million family fortune – and he prefers it this way:

“My mom’s made clear to me that there’s no trust fund. There’s none of that,” Cooper said in a 2014 interview. “I don’t believe in inheriting money. I think it’s an initiative sucker. I think it’s a curse.”

Cooper also told a local magazine he enjoys his visits to the Lone Star State, where he prefers Houston to Dallas:

“Dallas is great, don’t get me wrong,” he told the magazine in the interview. “I just think there’s a friendliness and openness in Houston that’s really appealing.”

RELATED: According to Andy Cohen, this is exactly what Ryan Seacrest needs to know about his “Live!” co-star Kelly Ripa

“AC2: Deep Talk and Shallow Tales” will be held at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on Saturday, December 2 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at $70 and are available at smartfinancialcentre.net.

A portion of the ticket proceeds will reportedly go to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

See y’all there!