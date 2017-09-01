As Houston’s animal shelters make room for more Harvey survivors, a country star is shining bright with her help

As Harvey proved, pets are part of the family in southeast Texas.

Even as the floodwaters ravaged the area, evacuees refused to leave their pets behind, and the Houston SPCA knows just how they feel, working tirelessly to ensure every animal who survived the storm was safe.

RELATED: Hero cowboy rescues horses from rising flood waters

To make sure there is space to serve an influx of Harvey survivors, the shelter is creating room:

Adoptable animals admitted into the SPCA shelter prior to Harvey are being shipped to Atlanta, where they will hopefully find their fur-ever homes.





The shelter plans to send over 100 animals to the Atlanta Humane Society, which will create at least a little room for the thousands of pets rescued during Harvey the shelter expects to receive.

Texas Wildlife Center of Texas, which is run by the Houston SPCA, already began taking in critters located in the receding floodwaters, including baby squirrels, opossums, fawns, ducks and rabbits.

As of the time of this writing, at least 200 animals were taken in by the organization.

While the SPCA creates room for more animals and works to find volunteers to help care for the stranded animals, country music star Miranda Lambert’s animal welfare organization Mutt Nation Foundation did its part, reducing 70 animal survivors of the storm so far.

The dogs are being taken to the foundation’s shelter in Oklahoma.

Thx to some amazing transportation volunteers, we sent over 70 pups to a shelter in OK today. Rigs now rolling into Houston for another load pic.twitter.com/XoQL4aJQ5I — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) August 30, 2017

RELATED: Governor Greg Abbot accepts Harvey aid offer from Mexico

Working with the Houston Humane Society, the group plans to make a second trip into Texas to rescue more pups.

The area’s pets couldn’t be in better hands with these agencies collaborating to provide a safe place for Houston’s animals.

ASPCA is preparing water rescue and emergency sheltering for areas where animals need us most. Full story: https://t.co/7Iq3baERxc #Harvey pic.twitter.com/bekkDvHPmi — ASPCA (@ASPCA) August 28, 2017

If you need or would like to help in Houston, read more here.