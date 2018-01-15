According to police spokesperson Jodi Silva, Houston police are searching east downtown near the University of Houston’s main campus for a prisoner who escaped during transport.





Jorje Santana-Trujillo slipped out of his handcuffs and escaped from a police transport van at approximately 8:45 a.m. Monday morning.

Authorities last saw Santana-Trujillo near Scott Street and Leeland Street.

Police tweeted a photo of the suspect, who they say was arrested on a felony fugitive warrant after he violated his probation.

Escaped prisoner: HPD is currently searching for a malewho escaped a transport van after slipping his handcuffs. He was in custody for a felony fugitive warrant. Officers are searching the area of Scott Street and Leeland. If you have information, please call 911. #housnews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 15, 2018

Jorge Santana-Trujillo, 30 years old, was arrested for violation of probation. If you see this man, call 911. pic.twitter.com/ePwxXS8Rf8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 15, 2018

Police are searching the area with K-9 units and a helicopter.

Santana-Trujillo remains at-large, and authorities are asking citizens to call 911 if they see him.

This is a developing story.