Menu
Lovell Swigert Haise Read this Next

When NASA needed to repair its safety image, they turned to this beloved character with a penchant for flying
Advertisement

According to police spokesperson Jodi Silva, Houston police are searching east downtown near the University of Houston’s main campus for a prisoner who escaped during transport.


RELATED: Houston police search for two different perps who targeted teens walking to school

Jorje Santana-Trujillo slipped out of his handcuffs and escaped from a police transport van at approximately 8:45 a.m. Monday morning.

Authorities last saw Santana-Trujillo near Scott Street and Leeland Street.

Police tweeted a photo of the suspect, who they say was arrested on a felony fugitive warrant after he violated his probation.

Police are searching the area with K-9 units and a helicopter.

RELATED: Man shoots ex’s new boyfriend in the butt while shooting up her car

Santana-Trujillo remains at-large, and authorities are asking citizens to call 911 if they see him.

This is a developing story.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Flu epidemic hits Houston, as some hospitals reportedly reach capacity

Flu epidemic hits Houston, as some hospitals reportedly reach capacity

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

After serving tours in Iraq, a veteran is now fighting to fly his American and Marine Corps flags at home

After serving tours in Iraq, a veteran is now fighting to fly his American and Marine Corps flags at home

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement