According to police spokesperson Jodi Silva, Houston police are searching east downtown near the University of Houston’s main campus for a prisoner who escaped during transport.
Jorje Santana-Trujillo slipped out of his handcuffs and escaped from a police transport van at approximately 8:45 a.m. Monday morning.
Authorities last saw Santana-Trujillo near Scott Street and Leeland Street.
Police tweeted a photo of the suspect, who they say was arrested on a felony fugitive warrant after he violated his probation.
Police are searching the area with K-9 units and a helicopter.
Santana-Trujillo remains at-large, and authorities are asking citizens to call 911 if they see him.
This is a developing story.