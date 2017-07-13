Before going big with an American League win, Houston’s All-Stars went HAM on the sidelines

Five Houston Astros joined the rest of the American League team in Miami on Tuesday for the annual All-Star Game.

Astros fan-favorite Jose Altuve was spotting having some fun with his teammates off the field during the game.

The talented 2nd baseman represented the dominating All Star Houston Astros, along with teammates George Springer and Carlos Correa.

Sports Illustrated posted a tweet showing Altuve posing with fellow ballplayer Aaron Judge.

Judge is 13 inches taller than Altuve, who stands at 5’6″ tall.





At first, the two American League teammates stood beside each other grinning, but soon their fellow All-Stars rallied around and lifted Altuve so that he was shoulder-to-shoulder with Judge.

Jose Altuve needed a little boost to take a photo with Aaron Judge 😂 pic.twitter.com/RYckSXjyJB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 11, 2017

Altuve also posed with fellow Astros All-Stars George Springer and Carlos Correa.

Astros fans were likely sad to see that two of their all-stars, pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers, Jr., were unable to play in the game:

Keuchel is currently dealing with a neck injury, so he could not pitch during the game, and McCullers warmed up in the bullpen, but didn’t get called to the field.

The annual MLB All-Star Game, held in Miami this year, was a nail-biter until a 10th inning homer by Seattle Mariner Robinson Cano took the game for the American League, which won with a 2-1 score.

Congrats to the D.R.’s own @RobinsonCano, who is the first player to win a WBC MVP award AND the #Chevrolet #ASG MVP! pic.twitter.com/UG03kEx3SG — WBC Baseball (@WBCBaseball) July 12, 2017

Cano appeared to blow bubble gum as he rounded the bases. He was later selected as the game MVP.

Now that the All-Star game went to the American League, Houston awaits the return of its star-studded, AL-leading Astros after the break.