Carmelo Anthony could be joining the Houston Rockets – with or without protection

If the Knicks can trade him either to the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Houston Rockets, New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony is reportedly considering waiving the no-trade clause in his current contract.

ESPN is reporting the 10-time NBA All-Star would consider a trade to either team.

Sources indicate Anthony’s interest in joining Clutch City skyrocketed after Houston acquired point guard Chris Paul from the Los Angeles Clippers in a separate trade.

Paul also expressed interest in playing with Anthony, according to ESPN.

Additionally, the Knicks and Clippers reportedly discussed a trade to bring Anthony to Los Angeles, if Paul stayed a Clipper.





Anthony repeatedly expressed his discontent about playing in New York, especially under team president Phil Jackson.

Sources say Jackson attempted to persuade Anthony into waiving his no-trade clause, but Anthony refused.

The Knicks parted ways with Jackson last week, and are now attempting to get a substantial amount of talent, either in current players or future draft picks, in exchange for Anthony.

If Anthony were to land in Houston, he would join Paul and Most Valuable Player runner-up James Harden to create one of the more formidable lineups in the NBA.

With Paul at point guard, Harden at shooting guard and Anthony at small forward, Houston could finally be on a playing field to compete with Western Conference powerhouses San Antonio and defending NBA champion Golden State for a spot in the NBA Finals next season.

Prospective glory aside, two major barriers are blocking the trade before this “Dream Team” can become reality:

First, Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey is not looking to engage in more trade talks for a high-priced veteran player.

Secondly, Anthony’s other desired destination, the Cleveland Cavaliers, played in the NBA Finals the past three years. Not to mention, home to King LeBron James.

Decisions, decisions. Stay tuned, y’all.