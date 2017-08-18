Check out what vandals did to Houston’s Christopher Columbus statue amid the Confederate statue outrage

The Christopher Columbus statue in Montrose’s Bell Park was vandalized overnight.

RELATED: The war angel statue is now being targeted by the Houston Young Communist League

The statue was found dripping with red paint between midnight and 2:00 a.m. Friday morning. Authorities believe someone dumped the paint onto the statue.

JUST IN: Christopher Columbus statue vandalized in Houston's Bell Parkhttps://t.co/ShAZTVx5ID pic.twitter.com/IqQw2ZDqlU — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) August 18, 2017

The statue has been in the park since 1992 when the Italian-American Organizations of Greater Houston donated it to the city.

The vandalism comes amid the uproar over Confederate statues across the United States.





A local group asked the Houston City Council Monday to remove a Confederate statue called “The Spirit of the Confederacy” in Sam Houston Park. As a result of the request, the city has begun compiling an inventory of the city’s Confederate statues so that proper recommendations can be made about what to do with them.

While Christopher Columbus predates the Confederacy by nearly 400 years, his actions toward native populations have made him a controversial figure in recent years. Boston’s Christopher Columbus statue was similarly vandalized Monday with red paint.

RELATED: Following the violence in Charlottesville, Houston comes to a crossroads about what to do about statues and marches on the homefront

Houston police are currently investigating the incident in Bell Park. There are no suspects at this time.