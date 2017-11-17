Menu
A Baytown-area high school student is arrested for possession of a loaded gun just in time
To commemorate the opening of its new beer garden next year, Houston’s Saint Arnold Brewery will be offering free beer for life to members of its Saint Arnold Society.


A lifetime membership entitles members to enjoy one free beer per day at the new beer garden, which will be constructed next to the brewery on Lyons Avenue.

RELATED: Houston Breweries take gold at Great American Beer Festival

A limited number of memberships are available for a one-time fee of $1,000 each. At $6.99 per six-pack, the membership fee equates to 855 beers, or one beer per day for two years and four months. After that, each beer is free for the rest of the member’s life. Individuals can purchase memberships for themselves or as gifts for the beer lover in their lives.

Members will also have hard-hat access to the site during construction, as well as an engraved, hand-made pewter mug stored at the beer garden.

The beer garden will be open seven days a week, with business hours yet to be announced. It will feature current beers, special barrels, and new beers in development for visitors to taste-test. The site will also be pet-friendly with a view of the downtown Houston skyline and murals by local artists.

RELATED: Beer and Virtual Reality combine for Houston’s second Immersive Tech Expo

In a press release announcing the plans for the beer garden, Saint Arnold Founder Brock Wagner expressed his vision for the site as a community gathering place.

“Since opening Saint Arnold Brewing Company in 1994, I have long had a dream of creating a beer garden that would be a destination for the community to gather – a place Houstonians are proud of and want to bring visitors to,” said Wagner. “After 23 years, much brewing, getting laws changed, and moving to our downtown location, this dream is finally becoming a reality.”

Cheers to a new Houston beer garden and a generous offer of free brews for life AP Photo/Rick Rycroft
