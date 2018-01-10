HOUSTON –
A Dallas woman is challenging allegations that she caused at least $300,000 in damage to a prominent Houston attorney’s art collection at the end of their first date.
RELATED: A Dallas woman allegedly racked up a $300,000 bill on a first date with an infamously tanked Houston lawyer
Lindy Lou Layman appeared in a Houston courtroom Tuesday after being charged with felony criminal mischief for the Dec. 23 incident in the home of attorney Tony Buzbee.
Prosecutors say Buzbee told investigators the 29-year-old Layman became intoxicated and belligerent and that she shattered two $20,000 sculptures and poured wine on paintings, including two Andy Warhol works each valued at $500,000.
Justin Keiter, Layman’s attorney, said Tuesday his client is a “great person” and they “disagree with Mr. Buzbee’s rendition of the facts.” He declined to give an alternate version of what happened, saying he’s saving it for the courtroom.
RELATED: Texas Sen. Borris Miles accused of offering an intern a wad of cash for sex while he was repping Houston
Buzbee has represented high-profile figures, including former Texas Gov. Rick Perry in an abuse-of-power case.
Layman is free on $30,000 bond.
©2017 COX MEDIA GROUP