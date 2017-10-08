Despite being down in Boston, Astros fans have their eyes set on a pennant

After two wins, Astros fans are feeling optimistic about their team’s chances for a championship.
It was, after all, an 8-2 beating of the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the ALDS.
And it helped Astros’ second baseman, Jose Altuve, posted three home runs in the game.
Fans chanted “MVP” as the player rounded the bases.
“You know they have the capability of putting a lot of runs on the board,” fan Greg Alley said in an interview with Click2Houston.com after Game 1. “That’s what they did today. Altuve came through. Amazing experience.”
The repeat final score for Game 2 wasn’t a disappointment to Houston, either.
That said, at the time of this writing, the Astros lost Game 3 10-3 in Boston, and many question Crush City’s ability to make it to the World Series.
Nonetheless, fans are excited about their chances.
“Oh, 100 percent,” Kristal Perez, a fan, said in an interview. “They’re going to go all the way.”
Stay tuned, Houston.