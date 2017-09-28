Drivers who fired fourteen rounds of gunfire in a west Houston neighborhood put it on Snapchat

A mysterious Snapchat video surfaced showing at least two people shooting guns out of moving car in west Houston.

The location, where at least 14 gunshots were fired by a man and a woman, was tracked to the Highway 6 corridor, behind at least one worried resident’s home.

“It’s a little bit scary. You don’t know where the shots are going,” Bill Kraft said.





Kraft originally thought the sounds were a car backfiring, but upon further review, a TV news crew investigated and found bullet holes in at least one nearby road sign.

Houston Police are now actively investigating the incident.

HPD actively investigating 2 people firing guns from moving car in a West Houston neighborhood & posting video to Snapchat #hounews pic.twitter.com/iQ9UUx6rNS — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 28, 2017

An expert in social media maintains the video is #forreal.

“First impression is real video; it is very difficult to fake things through Snapchat. Your location on the app is tied to your location in real life. There’s not a way to fake that,” said Kristy Gillentine, vice president of public engagement for Drive West Communications and a social media specialist.