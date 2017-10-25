East Houston homeowner shot while trying to defend his property, and the alleged thief is still on the loose

A homeowner in east Houston reportedly suffered from a gun shot wound (GSW) overnight while trying to stop an alleged burglar breaking into his car.

Police said the incident occurred at about 1:30 a.m. in a driveway on Owens Drive near Fidelity.

The homeowner said he heard noises coming from outside his home, where he went to check things out.

In the driveway, he said he saw a man sitting in the driver’s seat of his car, rifling through his possessions.





He said he next ran outside and tried to shut the driver’s side door in an attempt to trap the burglar in the car until the police arrived.

However, the burglar reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the homeowner in the foot before fleeing.

Reports show the homeowner received transportation to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Police said they are not sure whether the thief made off with any items, and the suspect is still at large.

If you would like to share any information about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

After the incident, authorities are encouraging the public to call 9-1-1 to report crimes and not try to personally intervene.