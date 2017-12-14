Menu
Shooting Read this Next

News conference to reveal details of a Missouri City death being treated as homicide
Advertisement

A local pup is reportedly inspiring dog lovers around Houston with his heroic recovery after being shot in the face.

Elvis, a 1-year-old shepherd, first came to the attention of the Houston SPCA as a possible victim of an attack by a fellow dog.


After a closer examination, however, veterinarian’s uncovered the truth.

RELATED: A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

His injuries appeared to not be caused by another dog, rather, they occurred by the hands of a human.

The vets say someone shot Elvis in the face with a shotgun, and the dog also reportedly arrived emaciated and flea-ridden.

X-rays showed buckshot littered his body, but they said, like his singing predecessor, Elvis is extraordinary lucky.

The SPCA team went to work on the persevered pup, giving him painkillers and antibiotics so they could clean and repair his extensive facial wounds.

As he healed, Elvis began to regain the normal excitement you expect from a young dog:

In a recent Facebook post, the Houston SPCA provided an update on his condition, which is improving.

Although his docs say Elvis is facing a long road before he’s ready for his fur-ever family, the group says whomever he ends up with be blessed:

RELATED: Houston’s Zoo Lights is fun for you and safe for the animals

“He has some more healing to do,” the SPCA wrote in a post, “but he’ll make a phenomenal pet for whoever is lucky enough to adopt him when he’s ready.”

You can help Elvis and pups like him by donating to the Houston SPCA.

We’d be so blue without you, Elvis! Keep up the good fight!

Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Sarah Huckabee Sanders denies that one of Washington’s top republicans is getting out

Sarah Huckabee Sanders denies that one of Washington’s top republicans is getting out

A woman fearing her boyfriend’s suicide went too far to stop him — now he’s the one mourning

A woman fearing her boyfriend’s suicide went too far to stop him — now he’s the one mourning

A teen and her unborn baby paid with their lives after a drunk firefighter got behind the wheel

A teen and her unborn baby paid with their lives after a drunk firefighter got behind the wheel

This banker overcame homelessness, and now is fighting for a World Boxing title

This banker overcame homelessness, and now is fighting for a World Boxing title

Dennis Rodman finally realizes what everyone else already knows about Kim Jong-un

Dennis Rodman finally realizes what everyone else already knows about Kim Jong-un

Five arrested for fast-food robberies on Houston’s northeast side
Rare Houston

Five arrested for fast-food robberies on Houston’s northeast side

,
After following her dreams to San Francisco, authorities say they found a Spring valedictorian’s body in the Bay
Rare Houston

After following her dreams to San Francisco, authorities say they found a Spring valedictorian’s body in the Bay

,
Police narrow suspects after another unbolted ATM was stolen at a Houston Marriott
Rare Houston

Police narrow suspects after another unbolted ATM was stolen at a Houston Marriott

,
Harris County confronts growing opioid crisis by suing several parties who allegedly put profits over patients
Rare Houston

Harris County confronts growing opioid crisis by suing several parties who allegedly put profits over patients

,
A Houston lawmaker is the next target for Democrats after the Roy Moore defeat
Rare Houston

A Houston lawmaker is the next target for Democrats after the Roy Moore defeat

,
Advertisement