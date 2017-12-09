Like every generation, thinking their memorabilia to be more special than the rest, 90’s kids love their nostalgia.

Before student loans and technological overload, we enjoyed butterfly clips, cheesy after school specials and punk buttons/stickers on everything.





Recently, the Houston Chronicle compiled a list of the best things about growing up in Houston in the 90’s, reminding us of changes in Houston over the years.

While many may argue the city’s advancements are for the best in many ways, here are some of the top 10 90s memories we’ll never get back:

#1 – AstroWorld

AstroWorld closed in 2005, but Houston is still hanging on to its memory. After all, there is no better place to remember an adolescent day spent at the forgotten Six Flags.

RIP to Astroworld, but especially the Texas Cyclone. Nothing was scarier than being on it thinking it would fall apart mid ride. pic.twitter.com/GI6VD8hthD — Texas Toast🍞 (@TaylorWaaaa) March 29, 2017

#2 – Selena!

For the first half of the 90s, Selena broke the mold and topped the charts as a breakout Tejana star. She also performed several notable shows in Houston – one at RodeoHouston and Astroworld’s Southern Star Ampitheater, and who could forget her final performance at the Astrodome?

After her tragic murder, fans mourned as they watched the biopic about her life released in 1997.

No stage props, no background dancers or singers, no stage lights, just Selena Quintanilla and her live vocals full of raw emotions. Look at how mesmerized the audience was over such a simple performance. Very rare can a singer captivate you like this with a simple performance pic.twitter.com/SFjRzyVY1e — 🍬 (@britneyvibes) December 2, 2017

#3 – Beyoncé is everyone’s neighbor.

During the 90s, Beyoncé still lived in Houston and attended the city’s High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. Previously, she attended Welch Middle School.

Smilers in school yearbooks are more likely to have successful careers and marriages than poker-faced peers. #Beyonce #Smile #CelebSmiles pic.twitter.com/AleTfDZBrx — Century Stone Dental (@CenturyStoneDtl) September 27, 2017

#4 – Malls.

Spending an entire Friday or Saturday night at the mall in the 90s made you eligible to be the coolest kid around town. You could stock up on gear at Gadzooks, shop for music at Sam Goody or pop into an Arcade to challenge your friends to a game and even make your move.

Munching on bad food from the food court felt like fine dining, and, back then, parents felt comfortable leaving their kids in the public space without too much worrying.

Also FYI @MovingImageNYC has an exhibit that is just straight up a functional 1980s/1990s mall arcade. 💜 pic.twitter.com/XfChULGdEr — John Paul Titlow (@johnpaul) June 19, 2016

#5 – Blockbuster Video.

Need we say more?

I binge-watched films before it was a 'thing.' I worked at the historical Blockbuster Video in high school, and dated a guy who worked at the local Edwards theater. Between free VHS tape rentals and day-long movie theater-hops, I was living the cinephile's dream. pic.twitter.com/JRjRW5bV6k — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) December 5, 2017

Check out the rest of the list here, and long live our memories!