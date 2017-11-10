Following several stings already this year, 22 more Houstonians are behind bars for their gang crimes

Earlier this week, authorities indicted 22 suspected gang members allegedly involved in a human smuggling ring.

Officials believe the individuals are members or affiliates of the Southwest Cholos.

According to documents, gang members would allegedly offer undocumented women safe transportation to the United States in exchange for working off their debt in a restaurant, where, instead, the women would be forced into prostitution.

According to authorities, the accused operated brothels across Houston and in Mexico, forcing their victims to engage in sex with clients.





Although brothels operated throughout the city, the gang reportedly operated out of a base in the Carriage Way Apartment Complex located on Dash in southwest Houston.

Federal prosecutors attained a 37-count indictment on November 7, which became partially unsealed on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, charges include sex trafficking, drug trafficking, unlawfully selling firearms, human smuggling, identity theft and transporting undocumented persons.

Police already booked two of the gang members — Erik “Casa” Ivan Alvarez-Chavez, 39, and Denis “Keiko” Amaya Calballero, 25, — in custody on related charges.

After the indictment, authorities arrested 11 others:

Giovani “Whiteboy” Alecio, 26, Houston

Victor Javiel Gonzalez, 29, Houston

Maria “Patty” Angelica Moreno-Reyna, 51, Houston

Gabriela”Gabby” Gonzalez-Flores, 46, Houston

Eddie “Monterrey” Torres, 38, Houston

Jose “Lucky” Luis Moreno, 23, Houston

Gilberto Espinoza Garcia, 49, Houston

Hector “Pantera” Reyna, 26, Houston

Jimmy Mejia Chavez, 33, Donna

Grisel “Cris” Salas, 34, Donna

Jose Ruben Palomo-Martinez, 48, Mission.

Another 9 suspects are at-large and are considered wanted fugitives:

Bianca “Troubles” Stephanie Reyna, 20, Houston

Claudia Soriano-Hernandez, 26, Houston

Juan Carlos Contreras Cervantes, 25, Houston

Raul “Coney” Moreno Reyna, 53, Houston, believed to be in Mexico

William Alberto Lopez, 27, Houston, believed to be in Mexico

Anadalit “Paola” Duarte, 25, Houston, believed to be in Mexico

Walter Lopez, 26, Houston, believed to be in Mexico

Israel Juarez Sifuentes, 43, Donna

Melissa “Missy” Dominguez, 50, Donna

If you or someone you know needs help escaping human trafficking, there are organizations in Houston able to help.