Galena Park ISD apologizes for Photoshopping a homecoming queen, but a final edit makes it worse

North Shore High School student, Ebony Smith, thought she was living a teenage dream when she was crowned homecoming queen by her fellow students Friday, Sept. 29, until she went to check out her royal photo on the school district’s website.

Smith’s hair, which was colored purple, had been photoshopped to look brown.

“It’s embarrassing. It wasn’t even Photoshopped correctly. You can still see purple outlining. It’s just very embarrassing,” Smith told KHOU.





The teen’s mom, Tameasha Watkins, also took offense to the school’s edits, defending the her daughter’s fashion choices as self-expression.

“You changed her to make her look like someone else. Keep her as who she is. That’s who the students voted in,” Watkins said.

Galena Park Independent School District bans brightly colored hair in their dress code, which includes purple. While the photo was edited to make Smith appear to be within the dress code on homecoming night, the school has apologized for their decision to edit the photo.

Smith has agreed to dye her hair brown to satisfy the school’s dress code, but still feels the district should not have edited the photos of her special night.

While the district now agrees with Smith and her mother, they have since shared the photo in black and white, which masks the purple hair.

On Tuesday, Galena Park ISD responded to the controversy with this statement of apology provided to KHOU: