While most toddlers smash cake into their face on their first birthday, this one Houston baby is munching to the beat of his own bite. And if this isn’t the most Texas thing you’ve ever seen, then I’m from a different planet.

Miguel Macias may be tiny, but he’s got a big appetite for Whataburger. Back in October 2017, for his first birthday photoshoot, his mother, Josephine Macias, wanted to capture his love of the Texan staple. She asked Sweet Hazel Photography for something a little different than your average birthday shoot, and I’m sure they were more than happy to help out.

Dressed in an orange bow tie and suspenders, the adorable baby boy hammed it up for his big day, munching on more than just the typical Whataburger meal. This meal wasn’t tiny either, including chicken strips, french fries, ketchup (even some spicy ketchup), and a burger. Letting out his inner animal, baby Miguel is seen chomping on a chicken strip close to the size of his face and basically bathing in ketchup. Who knew fancy ketchup was a baby photoshoot concept? Miguel makes it art.

When your son prefers WHATABURGER over cake. You do an amazing photoshoot with Sweet Hazel Photography. #WHATABURGERISLIFE #WHATABURGER #TEXAS Whataburger Posted by Josephine Macias on Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Josephine shared the photos on Facebook, and they went viral on social media. Instead of a cake smash, a Whataburger smash did just fine for the photoshoot, and it’s no wonder the photos were a hit. I may sound just a little too loyal to the popular Texas fast food joint, but I have no problem admitting that I’m proud to be a Texan.

Can someone please get this kid free Whataburger for life? Or in the midst of this pandemic, get Whataburger his family’s delivery address to send free Whataburger meals too? I mean, come on, that’s gold free marketing here. And with so many options for so many different types of meals, who wouldn’t love free Whataburger for life?

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on October 18, 2017.