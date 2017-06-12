Graphic video of Sam Houston statue protest shows man choking alt-righter

(Warning: This video contains graphic language.)

A protest regarding the support of a Sam Houston statue in Hermann Park last weekend turned violent when a man placed an alt-right activist in a choke hold amid the event’s rising tensions.

In this video, titled “Latino Oath Keeper Chokes Alt-Right White Nationalist In Houston Texas,” a man places another in a choke hold for about five seconds. It was posted to YouTube by an “an apparent anti-Semitic account supportive of the alt-right.”





The man who was put in the choke hold was holding signs that read “Pepe the Frog” and carried a flag that combined elements of the American flag with Nazi symbols such as the sonnenrad, which the Anti-Defamation League says was used by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party.

The man tried to defend his presence at the gathering by saying his signs were “good memes,” and that he was there to make friends.