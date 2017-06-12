Graphic video of Sam Houston statue protest shows man choking alt-righter

(Warning: This video contains graphic language.)
A protest regarding the support of a Sam Houston statue in Hermann Park last weekend turned violent when a man placed an alt-right activist in a choke hold amid the event’s rising tensions.
In this video, titled “Latino Oath Keeper Chokes Alt-Right White Nationalist In Houston Texas,” a man places another in a choke hold for about five seconds. It was posted to YouTube by an “an apparent anti-Semitic account supportive of the alt-right.”
The man who was put in the choke hold was holding signs that read “Pepe the Frog” and carried a flag that combined elements of the American flag with Nazi symbols such as the sonnenrad, which the Anti-Defamation League says was used by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party.