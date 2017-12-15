Menu
Screen Shot 2017-12-15 at 9.08.05 AM Read this Next

U of H frat indicted on hazing charges after member body slammed and internally injured
Advertisement

Neighbors say they heard the bullets taking the life of Debarione Seals during a 6:00 a.m. hour earlier this week.

“I heard six of them,” neighbor Ollie Carter said in an interview with FOX26. “Boom, boom, boom! Then a silence. And then boom! Then boom, boom!”


RELATED: City of Houston may create “safe space” for Houston homeless on METRO property

Authorities say the alleged assailant(s) gunned down Seals at dawn in the middle of the street at the intersection of Brandon Street and Red Bud Street in the Sunnyside neighborhood of Houston on Wednesday.  A neighbor reportedly found the body in front of a vacant house.

Born male, but known to be transitioning to female, investigators say Seals potentially sold her body to pay for the transition.

Seals reportedly faced one arrest for prostitution, dating back to 2015.

While said to be accepted by her family, authorities say they believe a potential customer killed Seals because of her transgender status.

“The fact that we have a man in women’s clothing,” homicide Detective Fil Waters said in an interview. “The speculation is he’s been working the street, that someone picks him up, and then realizes he’s not what he’s representing himself to be and takes this kind of ultimate action.”

Seals family said they are mourning the loss of a person they described as a beautiful soul.

RELATED: What you need to know about bank juggers eyeing your holiday cash

“He was a loving person,” Seals’ aunt Maria Cheeks said in an interview with FOX26. “A beautiful person. I mean yes, he can pass for a woman, because he was just that beautiful. You know what I’m saying?”

The suspect reportedly fled after the shooting, and authorities said there is no additional information to report at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A woman who was flung to the ground and bloodied while in handcuffs is out to make the cops pay

A woman who was flung to the ground and bloodied while in handcuffs is out to make the cops pay

Kym Johnson shows off her two “buns in the oven” in new baby bump photo

Kym Johnson shows off her two “buns in the oven” in new baby bump photo

Man lured his ex-wife outside with kids’ Christmas gifts, then the unthinkable happened

Man lured his ex-wife outside with kids’ Christmas gifts, then the unthinkable happened

Get your coworkers hooked on Christmas crack, my favorite sweet and salty holiday snack

Get your coworkers hooked on Christmas crack, my favorite sweet and salty holiday snack

Save the date! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their official wedding date

Save the date! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their official wedding date

ICYMI, Houston City Council voted to approve $424M FEMA housing program
Rare Houston

ICYMI, Houston City Council voted to approve $424M FEMA housing program

,
Sports analysts say Seattle’s bid for NHL expansion team may put Houston’s hockey plans on ice
Rare Houston

Sports analysts say Seattle’s bid for NHL expansion team may put Houston’s hockey plans on ice

,
U of H frat indicted on hazing charges after member body slammed and internally injured
Rare Houston

U of H frat indicted on hazing charges after member body slammed and internally injured

Watch the newest additions at the Houston Zoo wish the city Happy Holidays in their new e-Christmas Card
Rare Houston

Watch the newest additions at the Houston Zoo wish the city Happy Holidays in their new e-Christmas Card

,
Advertisement