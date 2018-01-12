Parents are on alert after two different predators targeted four separate girls as they walked to Spring Branch Independent School District campuses this week.





The first incident occurred Wednesday morning when two girls were grabbed as they walked to Northbook High School. While authorities are not sharing their identities, both girls shared the details of their terrifying ordeals.

The first teen says she was walking to school at around 8:50 a.m. for her “late start” arrival time when the man grabbed her.

“He grabbed my, my butt,” she told KPRC, “and then like, he let go and then he grabbed my legs. He was holding me tight. He was trying to pick me up.”

The girl elbowed the man in the face and managed to escape as her attacker jumped back into a white SUV, which has been described as either a Jeep or a Dodge Durango.

About half an hour later, the man accosted a second teen on her way to Northbook High School, once again grabbing her rear.

“He ran up to me and grabbed my butt, and right when I turned around to punch him, he was already running, ’cause I screamed at him to get away from me,” the teen described. The girl’s mother heard the attack over the phone.

Both girls provided the same description of their attacker.

“The suspect is identified as a Hispanic male, 30 to 40 years of age, driving a white sport utility vehicle,” said Houston Police Department Special Victims Division Capt. David Angelo.

On Thursday morning, a separate suspect exposed himself to two girls as they walked to Springs Wood Middle School at about 8:00 a.m.

In that incident, the man pulled his vehicle up beside the girls and called them over to the vehicle. He then exposed himself to them and drove away. That suspect is described as a black male.

Houston police have increased patrols around the campuses.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information regarding the case. Call 713-222-TIPS to make a report.

