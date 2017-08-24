Houston rapper and gang member arrested for forcing a teen girl into prostitution

Authorities have arrested a Houston rapper and known gang member who is accused of forcing a teenage girl into prostitution.

Police have worked for months to identify and track the suspect.

Known as “Triggah,” Trevien Thomas, 22, allegedly abducted the 14-year-old victim in Dallas. The girl got into his vehicle expecting to go to Walmart.

Instead, the member of the gang knowns as the Rolling 60’s Crips drove the girl to Houston, where she was held against her will in a hotel room while countless men assaulted her.





The teen was kept at the Normandy Inn.

After Thomas raped her, he sold her to strangers.

Reports show one of the girl’s rapists told her, “You know what to do.”

Thomas eventually left the young girl alone in the room, and she took advantage of the opportunity to escape and call authorities.

While the victim has been reunited with her family, authorities believe there are others unknown victims of Thomas.