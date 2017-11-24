Menu
JJ Watt Read this Next

J.J. Watt shows his "brotherly love" on Twitter in a Thanksgiving post
Advertisement

If you’re waiting for the collaborative track featuring real life astronaut Commander Scott Kelly and hip hop star Cardi B, then you’re probably out of luck.


Kelly may have conquered the final frontier, but, as it turns out, even he is vulnerable to social media hacking:

RELATED: Queen Bey takes another crown from Taylor Swift — for now

This week, three Tweets appeared on Kelly’s Twitter sending the internet into a free fall as people tried to decipher their meanings.

After Tweeting at foxnews.com, hacker “Kelly” turned to Cardi B, posting how he wanted to discuss collaborative ideas and requesting the Bodak Yellow queen to DM him.

Fans assumed “Kelly’s” proposal to be for mashup, which many thought would be out of this world.

Hundreds Retweeted the Cardi B posts from “Kelly” within the first 30 minutes.

Although the Tweets suggests he is trying rocket into Cardi B’s DMs, Kelly shared follow up comments explaining how he believed his account to be compromised:

RELATED: Texas forgets the Alamo, visits Magnolia Market in Waco instead

Despite real Kelly’s clarification on the situation, some believe he accidentally searched for the terms “Cardi B” and “foxnews.com” in the space for writing tweets.

For her part, Cardi B did not Tweet a response, so the world may never know if she’d be down to record a track with the world record-holder for most days spent in space.

Houston, we have a problem — Astronaut Scott Kelly said his Twitter was hacked Flickr/NASA Johnson
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Stories You Might Like

Area teams and athletes are showing Houston the true meaning of Thanksgiving
Rare Houston

Area teams and athletes are showing Houston the true meaning of Thanksgiving

,
Houston woman indicted for sending letter a bomb package to state and federal officials
Rare Houston

Houston woman indicted for sending letter a bomb package to state and federal officials

,
J.J. Watt shows his “brotherly love” on Twitter in a Thanksgiving post
Rare Houston

J.J. Watt shows his “brotherly love” on Twitter in a Thanksgiving post

,
Southwest Houston Thanksgiving ends in shooting, with the suspect still at large
Rare Houston

Southwest Houston Thanksgiving ends in shooting, with the suspect still at large

,
Advertisement