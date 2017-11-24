If you’re waiting for the collaborative track featuring real life astronaut Commander Scott Kelly and hip hop star Cardi B, then you’re probably out of luck.





Kelly may have conquered the final frontier, but, as it turns out, even he is vulnerable to social media hacking:

This week, three Tweets appeared on Kelly’s Twitter sending the internet into a free fall as people tried to decipher their meanings.

After Tweeting at foxnews.com, hacker “Kelly” turned to Cardi B, posting how he wanted to discuss collaborative ideas and requesting the Bodak Yellow queen to DM him.

Fans assumed “Kelly’s” proposal to be for mashup, which many thought would be out of this world.

3 Tweets That Make You Wonder What Scott Kelly Learned In Space pic.twitter.com/flAlJaWcY7 — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) November 22, 2017

Hundreds Retweeted the Cardi B posts from “Kelly” within the first 30 minutes.

Although the Tweets suggests he is trying rocket into Cardi B’s DMs, Kelly shared follow up comments explaining how he believed his account to be compromised:

Back on the grid! It seems my @Twitter account was compromised. Thanks to concerned followers, I am OK. The issue has been resolved and errant tweets were deleted. No slight to @iamcardib. You are still on my music playlist. — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) November 22, 2017

Despite real Kelly’s clarification on the situation, some believe he accidentally searched for the terms “Cardi B” and “foxnews.com” in the space for writing tweets.

Does… does Commander Kelly think twitter is the URL/search bar?? pic.twitter.com/OAfj573lN3 — wikipedia brown (@eveewing) November 22, 2017

For her part, Cardi B did not Tweet a response, so the world may never know if she’d be down to record a track with the world record-holder for most days spent in space.